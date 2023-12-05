Shapiro Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,714,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,601,150. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

