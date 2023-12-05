Shapiro Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 3.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Corning worth $138,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,911. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

