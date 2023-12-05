Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys 81,200 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Livent worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 99.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 112.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,502 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

View Our Latest Report on LTHM

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 3,124,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

