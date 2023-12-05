Shapiro Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,010,605 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 5.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $202,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 125.2% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 229,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 245,438 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,352,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. 732,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,078. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Our Latest Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.