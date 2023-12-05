Shapiro Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the quarter. Infinera comprises approximately 2.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 8.36% of Infinera worth $91,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,125 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 808,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,483. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $946.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

