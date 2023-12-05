Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $133.65 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 3.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of SS&C Technologies worth $133,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 370,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,536. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.