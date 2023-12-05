Shapiro Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.30. 806,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock worth $5,735,850. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

