Shapiro Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 529,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

