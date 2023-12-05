Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 160,303 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up approximately 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 4.68% of Ultra Clean worth $80,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,030. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,852 shares of company stock worth $387,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.