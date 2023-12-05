Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 163,100 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Compass Minerals International worth $36,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after buying an additional 189,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $47.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

