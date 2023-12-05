Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,448 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $54,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 3,308,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,638. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $67.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.