Shapiro Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,936 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 3.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $125,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,060,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,531,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

