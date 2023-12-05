Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 11,748 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 4.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Sensata Technologies worth $187,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 412.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

