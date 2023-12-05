Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 137,600 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of BWX Technologies worth $78,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 200,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,473. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.