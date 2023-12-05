Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 230,641 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,641 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of DuPont de Nemours worth $88,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 983,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.