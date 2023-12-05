Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 372,535 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,535 shares during the quarter. Varex Imaging makes up approximately 1.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 6.60% of Varex Imaging worth $62,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 178,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $3,001,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,164. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

