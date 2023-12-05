Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 66,801 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,801 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,100. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 422.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

