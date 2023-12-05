Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for about 1.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $56,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $60,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,578,000. NNS Holding bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,935,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,521. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $157.40 and a one year high of $215.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.