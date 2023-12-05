Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,711 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 3.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of General Motors worth $132,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,224,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,187,270. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.