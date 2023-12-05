Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 30,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 391,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Shengfeng Development Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

