Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

