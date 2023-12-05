Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Expands By 7.6%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARK
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BARK by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BARK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.
BARK Stock Performance
Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 136,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,794. BARK has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter.
About BARK
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BARK
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.