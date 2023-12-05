Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Expands By 7.6%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 61,700 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,743.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,926,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,933 shares in the company, valued at $132,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BARK by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BARK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 136,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,794. BARK has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

