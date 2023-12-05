Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Decreases By 7.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 87,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,832. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.57.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

