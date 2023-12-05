Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Declines By 7.2%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 299,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

