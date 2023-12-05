Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Drops By 6.5%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNS. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,552,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

