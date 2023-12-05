Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Decreases By 6.9%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $342.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $148.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

