Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Decreases By 6.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
CRON opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.62.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
