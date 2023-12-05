Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Decreases By 6.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

