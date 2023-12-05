Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Drops By 7.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 0.5 %

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.18 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.24.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

