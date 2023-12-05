Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Declines By 7.1%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

