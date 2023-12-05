Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Declines By 7.1%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $258,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,733,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 47,050 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,606.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $258,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,733,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,789. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.31. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

