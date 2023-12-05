Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declines By 7.5%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

