Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Drops By 7.5%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

View Our Latest Report on EXR

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.