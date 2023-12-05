Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Declines By 7.5%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

FNWD stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Finward Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

