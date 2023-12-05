Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Decreases By 7.0%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Graco has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

