Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Grows By 6.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 748,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 227.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 839,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 582,754 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,281,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,197,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

