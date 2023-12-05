Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Grows By 7.1%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 328,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

