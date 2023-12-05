Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expands By 7.2%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

