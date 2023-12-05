Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

