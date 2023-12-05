Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSE SBSW opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

