Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

