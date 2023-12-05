Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHT. Bank of America cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 79,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,649.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 21.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 183,912 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.67. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

