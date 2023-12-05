Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Signet Jewelers updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.18 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 644,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

