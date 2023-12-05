Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $84.79

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.79, but opened at $82.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 211,391 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

