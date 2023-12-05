Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-10.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE SIG opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

