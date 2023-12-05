Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,024 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 3.49% of Silk Road Medical worth $44,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

SILK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,115. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $371.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

