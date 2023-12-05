Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 8,088 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TFI International worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

