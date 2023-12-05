Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 8,088 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TFI International worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. TD Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

