Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

