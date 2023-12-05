Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at $716,133,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,980 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,844. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

