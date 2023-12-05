Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,413 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.66% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

